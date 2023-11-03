Barbashev scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Barbashev put Vegas up 3-1 with his second-period tally and also set up the second of Jonathan Marchessault's three goals in the game. This was the first multi-point effort of the season for Barbashev, who hasn't been able to get much going so far. He's at three goals, one assist, 17 shots on net, 22 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 11 contests. With Vegas winning despite his lack of offense, he's remained alongside Jack Eichel and Marchessault at even strength.