Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Eight points in last nine games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barbashev scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to the Sabres.
Barbashev has two goals in four games since the break and eight points, including six snipes, in his last nine games (20 shots). It helps to skate on the top line beside Jack Eichel. Barbashev can put his stick down and head to the net, and Eichel will find him. That alone could earn him a gig on your squad.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Fills empty net•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Stays hot Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Lights lamp again Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Tickles twine Thursday•