Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Ends goal drought
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barbashev scored a goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Mammoth.
Barbashev's marker came at 5:24 of the second period to reduce Utah's deficit to just one goal, but that would be all the offense the Golden Knights would muster. Barbashev has settled in nicely in his role in the lineup and has been a consistent weapon on offense for the Golden Knights, tallying nine points (five goals, four assists) in 11 outings since the beginning of November.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Keeps point streak alive•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Racks up three points in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Scores lone goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Records pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Scores, assists in win•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Provides two points in win•