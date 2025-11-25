Barbashev scored a goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Mammoth.

Barbashev's marker came at 5:24 of the second period to reduce Utah's deficit to just one goal, but that would be all the offense the Golden Knights would muster. Barbashev has settled in nicely in his role in the lineup and has been a consistent weapon on offense for the Golden Knights, tallying nine points (five goals, four assists) in 11 outings since the beginning of November.