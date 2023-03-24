Barbashev posted an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Barbashev ended a three-game point drought with his helper Thursday. The 27-year-old has seen top-line usage with the Golden Knights -- it's been a good fit, but the role is likely to be larger than his production. For the season, he's at 38 points, 115 shots on net, 162 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 72 contests between the Golden Knights and the Blues.