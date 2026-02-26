Barbashev scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Barbashev has five goals and two assists during his six-game point streak, which was on the line late Wednesday. He kept it going with an empty-netter in the final minute. The 30-year-old forward is up to 17 goals, 42 points, 89 shots on net, 91 hits and a plus-13 rating over 58 appearances. Barring an injury or a deep slump, Barbashev is on pace to hit the 50-point mark for the second year in a row and the third time in his career.