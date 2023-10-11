Barbashev scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Barbashev was sprung on a breakaway by Brayden McNabb's stretch pass early in the second period. The goal was the third of the game for Vegas. Barbashev has settled in nicely alongside Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault on the Golden Knights' top line since he was traded from the Blues last March. Barbashev's career highs are 26 goals and 60 points in 81 games in 2021-22, but if he remains in a significant role throughout this season, he could challenge those scoring marks.
