Barbashev scored a goal, doled out two hits and added seven PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning.

Barbashev scored in the first period and fought Brandon Hagel in the second. The tally was Barabshev's fourth goal and fifth point in the last five games. The 28-year-old forward is up to 17 points, 55 shots on net, 57 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 34 outings this season. It's a slower pace than he showed after last season's trade deadline (16 points in 23 games), but he's done enough to maintain a top-six role in his first full year with the Golden Knights.