Barbashev recorded an assist, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Barbashev has an assist in three straight contests as he continues to play well on the top line. The 27-year-old has 11 points over 15 games with the Golden Knights, putting him at 40 points through 74 outings this season when accounting for his time with the Blues. He's added 116 shots on net, 167 hits and a minus-4 rating.