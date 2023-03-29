Barbashev recorded an assist, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.
Barbashev has an assist in three straight contests as he continues to play well on the top line. The 27-year-old has 11 points over 15 games with the Golden Knights, putting him at 40 points through 74 outings this season when accounting for his time with the Blues. He's added 116 shots on net, 167 hits and a minus-4 rating.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Notches helper•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Ends short slump•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Scores a pair Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Gets helper versus old team•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Two goals including game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Records pair of assists•