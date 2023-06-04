Barbashev logged an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Barbashev set up Zach Whitecloud's game-winning tally at 6:59 of the third period. Over his last nine contests, Barbashev has two goals and eight assists while getting on the scoresheet in seven of those outings. The physical forward has 16 points, 26 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-12 rating through 18 appearances this postseason.