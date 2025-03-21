Barbashev scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Barbashev cashed in on a pass from Jack Eichel in the third period for the Golden Knights' fifth goal. Those two forwards were reunited on the top line for this contest, and that's good news for Barbashev's rest-of-season potential, as his best play has come on the top line. Overall, he's at 20 goals for his the second time in his nine-year career, and he's added 23 helpers, 92 shots on net, 98 hits and a plus-20 rating across 57 appearances.