Barbashev scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

The goal was Barbashev's first since Dec. 14. He had been limited to four assists over 15 outings since he returned from an upper-body injury in mid-January. The 29-year-old winger has maintained a top-six role despite the downturn in scoring, but it's possible the 4 Nations Face-Off break allowed him to reset and get back on track. For the season, he has 16 goals, 35 points, 80 shots on net, 85 hits and a plus-15 rating across 47 appearances.