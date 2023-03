Barbashev logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Barbashev made a touch pass in the neutral zone to send Jack Eichel in on a breakaway for the Golden Knights' second goal. The helper was Barbashev's first with Vegas and his 20th of the season in 61 outings. He's added 10 goals, 93 shots on net, 134 hits, 30 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-10 rating when accounting for his time with the Blues.