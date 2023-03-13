Barbashev logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Barbashev didn't have to wait long to make his return to St. Louis, the team he spent seven NHL campaigns with. The winger was mostly quiet until he assisted on another former Blue's (Alex Pietrangelo) empty-net goal. Barbashev is up to six points through eight games with Vegas, and he has 35 points, 105 shots on net, 152 hits and a minus-7 rating through 67 appearances this season.