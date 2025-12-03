Barbashev scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Barbashev earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 6 versus the Lightning. The 29-year-old tallied on a deflected shot 27 seconds into the game, and he helped out on Braeden Bowman's game-tying tally late in the third, which forced overtime. Barbashev continues to play fairly well on the first line, though he won't always offer consistent offense. The winger is up to nine goals, 22 points, 42 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-7 rating through 26 appearances this season.