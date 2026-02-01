Barbashev scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Barbashev has tallied in consecutive games after going 16 contests without a goal. The winger was back on the top line Saturday after a brief dip into the bottom six earlier in the week. Barbashev is now at 14 goals, 37 points, 81 shots on net, 87 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 54 appearances. He's a power winger, and with a spot alongside Jack Eichel, Barbashev is a reliable option for most fantasy formats.