Barbashev logged an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Barbashev has cooled down a little bit with two assists over four games since the All-Star break. The 28-year-old still looks good on a line with Jonathan Marchessault -- Vegas' lone goal-scorer Saturday -- and Nicolas Roy. Barbashev is at 32 points through 54 games, with 13 of those points coming in his last 10 outings. He's added 84 shots on net, 101 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-16 rating on the season.