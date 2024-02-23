Barbashev notched an assist and four hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Barbashev has four helpers over seven games since he last scored a goal. In Thursday's blowout loss, he was shuffled off of the top line later in the contest, but it's unclear if the new line combinations will stick when the Golden Knights begin their road trip Saturday in Ottawa. The 28-year-old winger has 34 points, 84 shots on net, 117 hits, 35 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 57 appearances.