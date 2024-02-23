Barbashev notched an assist and four hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Barbashev has four helpers over seven games since he last scored a goal. In Thursday's blowout loss, he was shuffled off of the top line later in the contest, but it's unclear if the new line combinations will stick when the Golden Knights begin their road trip Saturday in Ottawa. The 28-year-old winger has 34 points, 84 shots on net, 117 hits, 35 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 57 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Grabs helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Sets up early tally•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Riding six-game point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Three helpers against Blueshirts•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: One of each Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Adds helper Monday•