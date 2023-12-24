Barbashev logged an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.

Barbashev has four goals and two assists over his last six games. The 28-year-old continues to play well in December after slumping in November. For the season, he's produced 18 points, 56 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-10 rating over 35 appearances. Barbashev's physical style and top-six role should continue to make him a solid depth forward in fantasy.