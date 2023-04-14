Barbashev logged a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Barbashev posted eight points over the last 11 games of the campaign. The 27-year-old forward has seen some time on the third line lately, but his strong defensive play should keep him in heavy rotation during the playoffs. Barbashev finished the regular season with 16 goals, 29 helpers, 126 shots on net, 182 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 82 appearances between the Blues and the Golden Knights.