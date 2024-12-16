Barbashev suffered an upper-body injury in Sunday's 3-2 win over Minnesota, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Barbashev had a minus-1 rating in 5:00 of ice time before exiting Sunday's contest. Head coach Bruce Cassidy had no update on the winger's status, but the 29-year-old will have a few days off before the Golden Knights host the Canucks on Thursday. Barbashev has provided 15 goals and 15 helpers through 31 appearances.
