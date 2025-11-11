Barbashev scored a goal and took three shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Barbashev scored his seventh goal of the season with a snap shot at the 9:04 mark of the third period, but the Golden Knights couldn't mount a late comeback. Barbashev has been one of the most productive players for the Golden Knights of late and is up to 12 points (six goals, six assists) over his last 10 games.