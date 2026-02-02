Barbashev scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Barbashev cut the deficit to 3-2 in the middle of the third period. The 30-year-old winger has scored in three straight games and looks to have his groove back after a month-long goal drought that briefly saw him bumped to the third line. He's at 15 goals, 38 points, 84 shots on net, 88 hits and a plus-10 rating across 55 appearances as a top-six regular for the Golden Knights.