Barbashev scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Barbashev tied the game at 1-1 late in the second period with his goal. He's scored in consecutive contests while picking up three goals and five assists over his last eight outings. The 28-year-old had a poor November, but he's back on track now. For the year, he's at 14 points, 53 shots on net, 52 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 31 appearances.