Barbashev scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Barbashev ended a six-game goal drought early in the second period. He's earned four goals and four assists over 11 outings in December, and he's remained productive lately despite the absence of Jack Eichel (lower body). Barbashev is up to 12 goals, 28 points, 58 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-5 rating over 36 appearances. The 30-year-old is in position to challenge for the second 60-point campaign of his career.