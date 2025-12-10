Barbashev netted a goal and put two shots on target in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Barbashev tallied a goal less than 90 seconds into the third period to tie the game at three goals apiece. With the twine finder, he is up to 11 goals, 24 points, 49 shots on net and 44 hits through 29 games this season. The 29-year-old winger has consistently found the scoresheet as of late with four goals and seven points in his last nine games. He is on track to contend for a 50-plus point season for the second consecutive year. His role as a goal-scorer and enforcer on Vegas' top line gives him strong all-around value in most fantasy leagues. Barbashev should continue to be a steady contributor for one of the league's best offenses.