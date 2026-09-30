Barbashev notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Barbashev sometimes goes unheralded in fantasy, but keep an eye on him while he's seeing his even-strength minutes alongside Jack Eichel and Mark Stone. He assisted on each of his linemates' goals in this contest. Barbashev had a career-best 61 points with 137 hits, 133 shots on net and a plus-20 rating over 82 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. His combination of offense and physical play can be a difference maker as a depth option in fantasy, especially if he can fend off Trevor Connelly and Braeden Bowman for top-line duties.