Barbashev logged an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Barbashev has three goals and three assists over five contests since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The winger set up a Brett Howden tally in the first period of this contest. For the season, Barbashev is up to the 40-point mark for the fourth year in a row, and he's added 84 shots on net, 92 hits and a plus-18 rating through 51 appearances.