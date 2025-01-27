Barbashev logged an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Barbashev has two helpers over his last three games after going six contests without a point following his return from an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old set up a Jack Eichel tally in the third period. Barbashev now has 15 goals, 17 assists, 64 shots on net, 77 hits and a plus-13 rating over 40 appearances. Despite his sluggish offense in January, the winger remains in a top-line role and should be a decent source of points and hits.