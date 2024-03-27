Barbashev scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Barbashev opened the scoring at 2:45 of the first period. It was his 100th career goal, a milestone he reached in his 505th game. He's tallied twice over the last three games but hasn't displayed much consistency on offense in March with five points over 12 contests. For the season, the 28-year-old is at 40 points, 107 shots on net, 151 hits and a plus-14 rating through 72 appearances.