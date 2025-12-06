Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Nets first PPG of 2025-26
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barbashev scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
Barbashev has found the back of the net in back-to-back games. This time, he closed out the scoring for the Golden Knights with a power-play tally at 18:36 of the final frame. This was Barbashev's first power-play goal of the season, and he's up to 10 goals on the campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Goal, assist in shootout win•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Ends goal drought•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Keeps point streak alive•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Racks up three points in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Scores lone goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Records pair of assists•