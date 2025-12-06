Barbashev scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Barbashev has found the back of the net in back-to-back games. This time, he closed out the scoring for the Golden Knights with a power-play tally at 18:36 of the final frame. This was Barbashev's first power-play goal of the season, and he's up to 10 goals on the campaign.