Barbashev scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Barbashev has scored three of the Golden Knights' six goals through two games in the second round. The 27-year-old is up to six points, 14 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-3 rating through seven playoff appearances. He seems to be thriving since returning to a top-line role.