Barbashev scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Oilers.

Barbashev's five-game point streak ended in a 6-0 loss to Utah on Saturday. The Golden Knights weren't much better Tuesday, but Barbashev capitalized on a turnover midway through the first period, and that was all his team needed to get the win behind a brilliant performance from goalie Adin Hill. The 28-year-old Barbashev is up to 13 goals, 15 assists, 47 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-13 rating through 26 appearances. He's earned 11 of those points over his last seven outings, and he also has two game-winning tallies this season.