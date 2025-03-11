Barbashev (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Penguins, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Barbashev and Brett Howden (undisclosed) are both unavailable for Tuesday's contest. Considering Barbashev saw 17:53 of ice time Sunday versus the Kings, the reason for his absence is not obvious. The 29-year-old winger's next chance to play is Thursday against the Blue Jackets.