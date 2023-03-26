Barbashev posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.
Barbashev has a helper in each of the last two games. He didn't have to wait long for his assist Saturday, setting up Jack Eichel's goal early in the first period. Through 73 outings overall, Barbashev is up to 39 points, 115 shots on net, 164 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Ends short slump•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Scores a pair Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Gets helper versus old team•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Two goals including game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Records pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Gets first helper with new team•