Barbashev posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Barbashev has a helper in each of the last two games. He didn't have to wait long for his assist Saturday, setting up Jack Eichel's goal early in the first period. Through 73 outings overall, Barbashev is up to 39 points, 115 shots on net, 164 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating.