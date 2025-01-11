Barbashev (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Barbashev missed 10 straight games from Dec. 19-Jan. 9 because of the injury, but he should return to the lineup Saturday versus the Rangers. He has 15 goals and 30 points in 31 outings in 2024-25. Victor Olofsson and Tanner Pearson both saw time on the first line during Barbashev's absence, but now that he's back, the 29-year-old Barbashev is likely to play alongside Jack Eichel and Mark Stone.