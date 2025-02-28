Barbashev scored twice, dished two assists, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

The Golden Knights tried new lines Thursday, and Barbashev ended up alongside Brett Howden and Keegan Kolesar. That line set the tone, combining for five points in the first period and nine points in the game. Barbashev came away with his first multi-point effort since Nov. 29 versus the Jets -- which is all the more remarkable since he was on the top line for much of that stretch. He's up to 18 goals, 39 points, 82 shots on net, 86 hits and a plus-18 rating across 49 appearances. Barbashev is on track to surpass the 45 points he put up in each of the last two seasons, but his career high of 60 points from 2021-22 is likely out of reach.