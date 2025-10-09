Barbashev scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added five hits in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings.

Barbashev and Jack Eichel assisted on each other's goals in the third period. The 29-year-old Barbashev played on the top line and saw 15:50 of ice time in the season opener. While the Golden Knights have mixed and matched the forward trios in past years, Barbashev tends to get the largest share of time on the top line, which gives him appeal as a power winger in fantasy. He put up 23 goals, 51 points, 104 hits and a plus-26 rating over 70 regular-season outings last year and has logged at least 45 points in four straight campaigns.