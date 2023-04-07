Barbashev scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

The Golden Knights shuffled their lines, with Barbashev joining Chandler Stephenson and Phil Kessel on the third line. The impact was immediate for the newly formed trio, as they combined for three goals in the first 6:07 of the game. Barbashev snapped a two-game skid, and he's up to 15 points through 20 outings for Vegas. For the season, he has 16 goals, 44 points, 121 shots on net, 175 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 79 appearances.