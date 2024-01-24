Barbashev scored and added an assist on Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Barbashev opened the scoring when he glided in front of Ilya Sorokin and tipped a wrist shot from Alex Pietrangelo into the back of the net for his 12th of the year. He notched an assist halfway through the second period on an odd-man rush that was potted by Nicolas Roy. It was an eventful night for Barbashev as he had four shots on net, three hits, 2 PIM, and a plus-2 rating in 15:56 TOI. He is now riding a four-game point streak, scoring three goals and four assists over that span.