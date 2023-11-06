Barbashev scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Barbashev took a pass from Jack Eichel and converted at 8:51 of the first period. With three points over three games in November, it's already been a more productive month than October was for Barbashev. The 27-year-old is at four goals, one assist, 20 shots on net, 26 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 13 outings this season.