Barbashev scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Barbashev's active three-game point streak is his longest of the campaign. He's amassed four goals and six helpers over his last nine outings, a span that includes three multi-point efforts. The 28-year-old continues to play on the top line at even strength, which has been a beneficial role for his since he came to Vegas at the trade deadline last season. He's at 16 points, 54 shots, 54 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 32 outings in 2023-24.