Barbashev notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Barbashev's point streak is up to five games (one goal, four assists). He set up Brett Howden's second-period tally, which gave the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead. Overall, Barbashev has 42 points, 120 shots on net, 172 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 76 contests between St. Louis and Vegas. He's looked much more effective on the latter's top line than he did in a middle-six role with the former.