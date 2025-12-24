Barbashev logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Barbashev snapped a four-game point drought with the effort. The 30-year-old continues to play on the top line, though he was afforded some rest in this blowout win, logging a team-low 11:34 of ice time. He's at 11 goals, 16 helpers, 55 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-5 rating over 35 appearances. Despite running thin at center in the absences of Jack Eichel (lower body) and William Karlsson (lower body), Barbashev has lined up at center just once this month, with the Golden Knights instead opting to give Mitch Marner a longer look down the middle. Barbashev played center on occasion during his time with the Blues but has rarely done so since joining the Golden Knights during 2022-23.