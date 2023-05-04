Barbashev scored twice on three shots, doled out four hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 1.
Barbashev provided near-immediate responses to two of Leon Draisaitl's tallies. After a solid first round (one goal, two assists in five games), Barbashev is back in a top-six role to begin the second round. He has five points, 12 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-3 rating through six playoff contests, and his strong two-way play will be key in containing the Oilers' stars.
