Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Provides pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barbashev registered two assists, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Barbashev has four goals and four assists over his last eight outings. The 30-year-old helped out on tallies by his linemates Jack Eichel and Mark Stone in the first period. Barbashev has secured his fifth straight campaign above the 40-point mark, doing so with 16 goals, 25 assists, 87 shots on net, 91 hits and a plus-13 rating over 57 contests.
