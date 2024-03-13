Barbashev logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.
Barbashev's offense is coming back -- he has three assists over his last two games following a four-game slump. The 28-year-old winger set up a Jonathan Marchessault tally in the second period. Barbashev is up to 38 points, 95 shots on net, 136 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 65 appearances this season. He continues to have high upside on a line with Jack Eichel.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Registers two assists in win•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Hands out assist in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Grabs helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Sets up early tally•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Riding six-game point streak•