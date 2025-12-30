Barbashev notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Barbashev set up Brayden McNabb and Mark Stone for goals, but it was too late to make a difference after the Wild's hot start. The Golden Knights have been a bit shaky lately, but Barbashev has posted a goal and four assists over his last three outings. For the season, the 30-year-old is up to 30 points (12 goals, 18 helpers), 59 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-7 rating across 37 appearances in a top-line role.