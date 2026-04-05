Barbashev produced two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Barbashev has surged lately, earning three goals and eight assists over his last eight contests. He's added 17 shots on net and 17 hits during that span. The power winger is up to 22 goals, 36 helpers, six power-play points, 132 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 77 appearances this season. He needs two more points to match his career high from the 2021-22 campaign with the Blues, which he earned in 81 games.