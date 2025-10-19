Barbashev scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Barbashev earned his first multi-point effort since the season opener versus the Kings on Oct. 8. The 29-year-old set up Mitch Marner's tally in the opening minute and scored a goal of his own in the second period. Barbashev is up to two goals, four assists, six shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-3 rating over six outings so far. He continues to fill a top-line role, and any proximity to NHL points leader Jack Eichel (15) is a good thing for a player's fantasy value.