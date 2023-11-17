Barbashev notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Barbashev set up a Jonathan Marchessault tally in the second period. The helper ended a three-game dry spell for Barbashev, who is still listed on the top line despite falling short of 15 minutes of ice time in five of his last seven contests. The 27-year-old forward has six points, 27 shots on net, 32 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 17 appearances.